We are pleading with lawmakers: Make hazing a felony

More than 60 college students have died from hazing over the past two decades. And while their lives ended abruptly and tragically, their abusers served almost no jail time for those crimes.

Our collective judicial response to their deaths has amounted to a shoulder shrug. That must change.

As anti-hazing advocates, we are an unexpected team. The CEO of the trade association that advocates for sorority women. And the mothers of two young men who died due to fraternity hazing.

But we are united by one crucial goal: We’re begging lawmakers to make hazing a felony.

On Feb. 4, 2017, Tim Piazza, a sophomore at Penn State University, died by hazing at a Beta Theta Pi chapter event. Later that year, on Sept. 14, Max Gruver, a freshman at Louisiana State University, died from a hazing during an event held at the Phi Delta Theta house.

Tim and Max are far from the only victims of hazing — within fraternities and in other types of student organizations. And it’s time we demand more criminal accountability.

Fraternities, sororities and other student organizations — and colleges and universities — have only so much power. Chapters and colleges can expel a member or a student. They can strengthen hazing prevention training. They can foster transparency about which organizations have been cited for past hazing incidents. They can expand alumni involvement. And to be clear, colleges, universities and the fraternity and sorority community should do all of these things (and many are). In fact, we’ve advocated for these very efforts as part of our anti-hazing coalition.

But making real progress to prevent hazing requires that we treat it seriously — as the felony offense that it is.

Only lawmakers can make that happen. And too often in recent years, we’ve seen them fall short.

Arizona, Virginia and Washington were all pursuing anti-hazing laws during this spring’s legislative session. But none are likely to conclude with new felony hazing penalties on the books. And while Washington state lawmakers did mandate greater transparency and anti-hazing training, they punted discussion of felony penalties to next year.

Lawmakers nationwide would do well to follow in Ohio’s footsteps, which mirrors the advocacy pillars our coalition has pursued since its inception in 2018.

Collin’s Law — named for Collin Wiant, a Ohio University freshman who died in 2018 due to hazing — elevates minor hazing violations to second-degree misdemeanors. Cases involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol and resulting in serious harm are now a third-degree felony. The law also requires colleges and universities to provide hazing training and education to students and mandates the public reporting of hazing incidents on their websites.

Smart anti-hazing legislation can begin to do to hazing what we — as a society — have done to drunk driving: made it socially toxic.

By making it unmistakably clear that there are consequences for driving drunk, we’ve seen drunk driving fatalities decrease by 45% since 1982. And among people under the age of 21, we’ve seen an 83 percent decrease in fatalities.

Let’s be clear. As mothers of hazing victims, and the CEO of the nation’s leading advocate for sorority life, we have plenty of reasons we could be at odds. But we are united by what we know about hazing and how to end it.

Threats of expulsion, misdemeanor charges or civil lawsuits are simply not strong enough to deter hazing and prevent more needless deaths.

We know what needs to happen. We’ve created model legislation for lawmakers to follow. Now the question is whether policymakers are willing to follow through. One thing’s for sure, we’ll be here until they do.

Dani Weatherford is the CEO of the National Panhellenic Conference. Evelyn Piazza and Rae Ann Gruver are members of Alpha Delta Pi and founding members of the Anti-Hazing Coalition.