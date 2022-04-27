Feds recall nearly 5,000 pounds of beef jerky

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week recalled 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products from the company Tennessee Brown Bag because the products were produced without federal oversight and inspection.

According to the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) release, the Tennessee Brown Bag beef jerky products include 3 oz. and 1.5 oz. bags in the following flavors: original, spicy, peppered, teriyaki, hotiyaki sweet heat, dill pickle and jalapeño sill.

All the recalled products include best by dates of April 2023.

The FSIS said Tennessee Brown Bag sold the products at retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia from January 2020 through April 2022 without going through the process to become a federally approved company.

FSIS said it was notified by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about the company.

“After investigation, FSIS determined that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA,” officials said.

FSIS said there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to eating the beef jerky, but said consumers should throw out the products if they have them.

On its website, the company said it is temporarily closed but “WILL be back soon.”

The USDA and Food and Drug Administration regulate all establishments that sell food across the U.S. on the federal level. They require registrations to certify and approve companies and vendors.