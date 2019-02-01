Booker snags first Senate endorsement

© Greg Nash
Sen. Robert MenendezRobert (Bob) MenendezBuzzFeed story has more to say about media than the president More oversight of America’s international media networks a good idea Pro-Israel organizations should finally seek payback against Iran deal Dems MORE (D-N.J.) endorsed fellow New Jersey Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE's (D) presidential bid on Friday, making him the first senator to endorse a colleague in the party's crowded 2020 race.
"I can't think of anyone better to represent and unite the American people. Cory makes a great friend, and will make an even greater president. I can't wait to support you on this journey—I'm all in!" Menendez said in a tweet on Friday.
Booker made his long-anticipated announcement that he was running for the party's 2020 nomination Friday morning, the first day of Black History Month.
Menendez's endorsement of Booker isn't a surprise. The two New Jersey lawmakers have been close partners in Congress. Booker also testified on Menendez's behalf during his corruption trial in 2017.
Though Menendez is the first senator to endorse a fellow senator during the 2020 cycle, some lawmakers have thrown their support behind other candidates. Sen. Dianne FeinsteinDianne Emiel FeinsteinHarris to oppose any of Trump's appeals court nominees Trump revives fight over key appeals court Senate Dems introduce bill to keep DACA info private MORE (D-Calif.) said last month that she would back Vice President Biden if he ran. Feinstein's California counterpart, Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.), is also running for president and won Rep. Ted LieuTed W. LieuDems call for revoking Kushner's security clearance Two Hollywood fundraisers planned for Harris this week: report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump slams intel leaders | GOP in no mood for another shutdown | Trump calls Venezuelan opposition leader | Cold snap hits US MORE's endorsement.
Several Senate Democrats already announced White House bids, including Sens. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y.), Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.), or viewed as potential 2020 contenders like Sen. Sherrod BrownSherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal GOP seeks to turn tables on Dems with BDS, Syria bill Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Ohio) and Independent Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Warren: Billionaires should ‘stop being freeloaders’ MORE (Vt.), who caucuses with Democrats.
Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerHey team, loyalty means we don't whine 'Trump is a wimp' Dems tap Stacey Abrams to give response to Trump's State of the Union The wall versus the shutdown: Comparing costs MORE (D-N.Y.) indicated last month that he was not yet ready to endorse one of his party's White House hopefuls.
Asked if he would support Gillibrand, Schumer told reporters that they work "very well" together, but he was not "mixing in" the 2020 fight.
"I have said to every candidate who has asked me, let a thousand flowers bloom. Let’s get a lot of people out there and see who the best candidate to beat Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE is. I don’t know who that is right now," Schumer said.
