Booker snags first Senate endorsement

Sen.(D-N.J.) endorsed fellow New Jersey Sen.'s (D) presidential bid on Friday, making him the first senator to endorse a colleague in the party's crowded 2020 race.

I can't think of anyone better to represent and unite the American people. Cory makes a great friend, and will make an even greater president.



I can't wait to support you on this journey—I'm all in! #Cory2020 - RM https://t.co/qgkubtxhXn — Menendez for NJ (@BobMenendezNJ) February 1, 2019

Booker made his long-anticipated announcement that he was running for the party's 2020 nomination Friday morning, the first day of Black History Month.

Menendez's endorsement of Booker isn't a surprise. The two New Jersey lawmakers have been close partners in Congress. Booker also testified on Menendez's behalf during his corruption trial in 2017.

Asked if he would support Gillibrand, Schumer told reporters that they work "very well" together, but he was not "mixing in" the 2020 fight.

