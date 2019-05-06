Two top Republican senators are signaling that the intelligence community's top watchdog should probe potential "leaks" to reporters after the 2016 presidential election about the investigation into Russia's election meddling and President TrumpDonald John TrumpPompeo says shrinking Arctic sea ice presents 'new opportunities for trade' Iowa Republican ousted in 2018 says he will run to reclaim House seat Trump pardons ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner MORE's campaign.The two senators previously requested a briefing from Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrTrump pardons ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner DOJ releases second redacted version of Mueller report over FOIA lawsuits Sessions: Barr has 'done well' as attorney general MORE on his effort to investigate alleged "spying" during the 2016 election after Barr told lawmakers that he was looking into the issue.
Sens. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP senators push for probe of 'apparent leaks' in Russia investigation Trump's pursuit of infrastructure deal hits GOP roadblock GOP senator interested in why Mueller was 'unhappy' MORE (R-Wis.) and Chuck GrassleyCharles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGrassley, Wyden urge IRS to review 'Free File' memo with tax-prep companies Mnuchin formally rejects Dem request for Trump's tax returns GOP senators push for probe of 'apparent leaks' in Russia investigation MORE (R-Iowa) — the chairmen of the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees, respectively — sent a letter on Monday to Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community, asking if his office was investigating "apparent leaks" from the intelligence agencies.
"Texts and emails demonstrate the need to investigate leaks from agencies or entities other than FBI," the two senators wrote in their letter.
If an investigation isn't ongoing, the two senators want an explanation from Atkinson on why the watchdog office hasn't opened a probe.
A spokesperson for the intelligence community's inspector general office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The letter comes as Grassley, Johnson and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamTrump move raises pressure on Barr GOP senators push for probe of 'apparent leaks' in Russia investigation The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems move to hold Barr in contempt MORE (R-S.C.) are laying the groundwork for their own probe into the 2016 election, including the FBI's handling of the probe into former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarvard's Laurence Tribe calls Bernie Sanders a 'phony' The Memo: Pelosi's 'tone-deaf' remarks raise ire of Team Trump GOP senators push for probe of 'apparent leaks' in Russia investigation MORE's emails and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
In one text message from December 2016 included in the Grassley-Johnson letter, Strzok is quoted as texting that he thought "our sisters have begun leaking like mad." The letter doesn't clarify who "sisters" refers to, and Grassley and Johnson also appear to be in the dark about who it is.
In another email, Strzok in April 2017 posits that an "agency" got more information than he previously realized and adds "might explain all these weird/seemingly incorrect leads all these media folks have. Would also highlight agency as source of some of the leaks."
The GOP senators also appear not to know who the "agency" in question is, asking in their letter to the intelligence community watchdog who Strzok is referring to and why he thinks it implies an agency is leaking. But the two senators say in their letter that Strzok's email is in response to a Guardian article about British intelligence agencies alerting their U.S. counterparts about contact between members of Trump's campaign and Moscow.