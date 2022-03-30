Chris Rock says he’s ‘still kind of processing’ Oscars in first comments since slap

Comedian Chris Rock on Wednesday said he was “still kind of processing” Sunday’s shocking Academy Awards, during which Will Smith walked onstage and slapped him.

Rock’s sold-out Boston stand-up show was his first public appearance since the incident.

“How was your weekend?” he asked the crowd after receiving a standing ovation, Variety reported.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he said about the so-called slap heard ’round the world. “So, at some point I’ll talk about that sh–. And it will be serious and funny.”

Rock noted that his performance Wednesday would not focus on the headline-making incident.

“I don’t have a bunch of sh– about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” he said.

Rock’s comments come after Smith issued a public apology to the comedian earlier this week, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that it would be beginning disciplinary proceedings against Smith for “violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct.” It also said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after striking Rock but refused to do so.

Smith took home an Oscar that evening for his role in “King Richard.”