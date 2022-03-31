‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility

Record-setting “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider visited the White House on Thursday to mark Transgender Day of Visibility.

Schneider met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff and popped into the briefing room for a short time to speak with reporters. She spoke out against a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation making its way through various state legislatures, calling the laws barring transgender athletes from participating in school sports or preventing teachers from discussing gender identity “really scary.”

“Some of them in particular that are denying medical services to trans youth,” Schneider said, are ”really sad to me and it’s really frightening.”

“I think it’s not going to be too long until these bills are seen as a thing of the past,” she added.

Schneider will also meet with transgender youth while at the White House, officials said.

Schneider, who is transgender, made history earlier this year when she won 40 consecutive games. She became the first woman in the show’s history to win more than $1 million during her run, totaling $1.3 million in winnings.

The “Jeopardy!” champion’s visit is one of several ways the White House marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday. President Biden recorded a video address praising transgender youth for their courage and condemning anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The White House is also hosting transgender youth and their parents, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is meeting with transgender students in Orlando after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation that bars primary school teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity.