Paul McCartney urges Starbucks to end plant-based milk surcharge

Sir Paul McCartney has penned an open letter to Starbucks urging the company to nix its surcharge for plant-based milk options.

In a collaboration with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the legendary British rocker called on the mega-corporation to provide milk alternatives free of charge.

“It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant based milks as opposed to cow’s milk,” he wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Hill. “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk.”

He pleaded with the company to change its policy.

“I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy,” he wrote.

PETA noted in a release that several other large-scale chains, including Philz Coffee, Panera Bread, and Pret A Manger, do not charge extra for vegan milk options.

Starbucks first introduced a plant-based milk alternative in 1997, and in 2020 made two plant-based milk alternatives permanent additions to its menu.

The company dropped its surcharge for five dairy alternatives in its U.K. stores beginning in January.