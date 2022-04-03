‘SNL’ pokes fun at Marsha Blackburn over definition of a woman

“Saturday Night Live” featured a skit this week in which it poked fun at Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) over her line of questioning to President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee in which Blackburn asked Kentanji Brown Jackson to define a woman.

During Saturday’s episode of the variety sketch program, Blackburn, portrayed by SNL cast member Cecily Strong, described to “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost what womanhood is.

“Define woman,” Strong’s Blackburn says.

“Define woman?” Jost asks.

“Define woman. She couldn’t do it,” Strong’s Blackburn says with her arms held out. “I mean, huuuh.”

“Well, kind of a nuanced, complicated question,” Jost responds.

“Complicated how?” Strong’s Blackburn responds before Jost asks her how she defined a woman.

“You jerkin’ my perm? You honestly don’t know? Colin, it’s simple, it’s biology, Colin, ok? It’s your private parts but the ones you have when you’re born but just the bottom private parts because the top ones come later.…no you know what… it’s your period,” Strong’s Blackburn told Jost.

“Gotta have a period unless you’re old or young or pregnant or stressed out or doing gymnastics,” Blackburn added. “No, you know what scratch that I’m going back to baby privates final answer.”

“It’s not just biology okay, woman is cheerleader, nurse, teacher, prostitute,” Blackburn said. “Come on you know you’ve seen them they’re always cold, they’re the ones that be shopping.”

“Okay, well, why is defining woman even relevant to a confirmation hearing?” Jost later asked Blackburn.

“Are you kidding… it is the most important thing for a Supreme Court justice.” Blackburn replied. “Because if you don’t know what a woman is, how the hell are you going to take her rights away? Can I get an amen?”

Blackburn was among the GOP lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee that firmly questioned Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the panel on a host of issues.

When Blackburn asked Brown Jackson to define the word woman, the judge responded, “I can’t.”

“You can’t?” Blackburn responded.

“Not in this context. I’m not a biologist,” Brown Jackson said.