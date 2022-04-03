Warriors coach Kerr slams political inaction after Sacramento mass shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called out politicians in California and Washington, D.C. for not passing “common-sense” measures to control guns after a mass shooting left six dead in Sacramento overnight.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kerr shared his condolences to the city of Sacramento and the families of the victims, adding that while a moment of silence was appropriate, it was not enough.

“I don’t think moments of silence are going to do anything,” Kerr said. “At some point…our government has to decide are we going to have some common sense gun laws, it’s not going to solve everything, but it will save lives.”

Kerr added that proposed gun control legislation from Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) never made it through to the Senate chamber, as with other Democratic proposals.

“Despite the fact that 80 to 90 percent of Americans support background checks and you know, you think about all of the common sense laws we could and should put in place,” Kerr added.

“If we had any guts, if our government had any guts, if people put others in front of their own career paths, you know, in front of their own reelection campaigns, in front of their own propaganda to manipulate people. It’s right there in front of us,” he added.

The Warriors were California’s capitol Sunday night to play against their Pacific Division rival Sacramento Kings.

Authorities confirmed that six people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Kerr noted that Sunday would be the ninth or tenth time during his coaching career that arenas have held a moment of silence to recognize a mass shooting.

Kerr also said that he and his family have experienced gun violence, noting his father, Malcolm H. Kerr 1984 when was killed by gunmen at the Lebanon-based university where he was a president.