Stephanie Grisham: When you ‘call Republicans’ names ‘they double down and vote for radicals’

Stephanie Grisham says Democrats won’t win over Republican voters at the polls by calling them stupid.

“The more we call people idiots — even when they’re saying these idiotic things — the more the right closes ranks, and they double down, and they will come out voting,” the Trump press secretary-turned-critic said during a Tuesday guest co-hosting stint on “The View.”

Grisham’s advice against name-calling came after Joy Behar, one of the show’s liberal co-hosts, recalled watching a supporter of former President Trump being interviewed on TV.

“I mean, the things that come out of their mouths,” Behar exclaimed. “One of them said that they thought that [former President] George Bush was a Nazi. And then you think, how dumb is this woman? Just remember one thing: She will be voting,” Behar said.

“Silence is being complicit,” co-host Sunny Hostin argued to Grisham. “You gotta call an idiot an idiot when you see the idiot,” Hostin said to applause from the audience.

“I agree it’s taking down our country, but we can’t call Republicans these names,” said Grisham, who served as the Trump administration’s mouthpiece before exiting the White House following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

“We can’t keep attacking people,” said Grisham on the ABC daytime show. “They double down and vote for the radicals.”

Asked by Whoopi Goldberg if it was “idiotic” for a GOP voter to call Bush a Nazi, Grisham replied, “I think it was an uneducated answer. I’ll leave it at that.”

“I want people to have an off-ramp,” Grisham added.

“The off-ramp is do your homework,” Goldberg responded.