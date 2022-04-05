Rapper YK Osiris in talks to cover funeral costs for teen killed at Florida amusement park

Rapper YK Osiris has reportedly offered to pay the funeral expenses for a teen who died after falling out of a ride at a Florida amusement park.

Osiris is in talks with the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died at ICON Park in Orlando late last month, the rapper confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday.

“I’m talking to them right now,” Osiris said of Sampson’s family.

The Florida native noted the family was waiting on the amusement park’s response but said that “things gotta happen quicker.”

“It was just a devastating thing for his parents … so I had to make it happen,” Osiris said of covering the funeral costs.

He added that celebrities have too much power and too much of a platform to “not help with things like that.”

The 23-year-old rapper also told TMZ he would “definitely” like to attend Sampson’s funeral if the family will have him.

Sampson reportedly fell to his death while riding the Florida amusement park’s newly opened attraction Orlando Free Fall despite wearing a safety harness. The ride has since been closed down.

“We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” ICON Park said in a previous statement. “This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park and we’re working hard to make sure this never happens again.”