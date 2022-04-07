trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

William Shatner to perform poems about the ‘fragility and vulnerability of our planet’

by Judy Kurtz - 04/07/22 10:00 AM ET
Actor William Shatner speaks
Getty Images

William Shatner will perform poetry focused on the “fragility and vulnerability of our planet” at an upcoming concert.

The “Star Trek” alum — who at 90 became the oldest person to go to space when he flew on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin flight last year — will appear as a guest at the National Symphony Orchestra’s “Declassified: Ben Folds Presents” at the Kennedy Center in Washington on April 29, the performing arts institution announced Thursday.

The Kennedy Center called Shatner’s performance a “unique concert experience” that will include the actor’s “new and original spoken-word poetry with new orchestral compositions inspired by nature.”

Accompanied by the famed orchestra, Shatner will explore “the ‘thin line’ between life and death that our planet’s atmosphere is currently facing,” the Kennedy Center said.

Musician Folds will host the show and will join the orchestra and Shatner for occasional duets.

Folds and Shatner are longtime friends, who collaborated on the TV star’s 2004 album, “Has Been.”

Tags Blue Origins In the Know Shatner William Shatner

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
  2. Here are the six Republicans who ...
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ...
  4. Trump says he wanted to join ...
  5. New York Times updates Twitter policy ...
  6. Vulnerable Senate Democrats undercut ...
  7. Biden targets Putin’s ...
  8. Senate votes 100-0 to limit trade ...
  9. Germany intercepts Russian radio ...
  10. Watch live: UN votes on suspending ...
  11. Fauci tells Chris Wallace of ...
  12. Senate to confirm Ketanji Brown ...
  13. GOP backlash against student loan ...
  14. Whitmer asks state Supreme Court to ...
  15. Judge rejects Trump’s recusal ...
  16. UN voting to suspend Russia from ...
  17. Herschel Walker leads Warnock in ...
  18. Senate Democrats face immigration ...
Load more

Video

See all Video