Celebrities cheer Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

Hollywood is cheering on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Senate confirmation as the Supreme Court’s first Black female justice, calling it a “monumental moment.”

Broadway star Audra McDonald tweeted simply, “No words. Just joy,” as the Senate voted 53-47 on Thursday to confirm the former public defender for the country’s highest court.

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria, along with actor Aisha Tyler, posted the same congratulatory message to their Twitter accounts, noting the historic nature of Jackson’s confirmation as “the first Black woman in SCOTUS’s 230-year history.”

“KBJ we celebrate you!” Longoria and Tyler wrote.

“Severance” director Ben Stiller used one word, along with a trio of emojis representing a person raising their hands in celebration, to mark the day, writing on Twitter, “History.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin said there is a “lot of bad” going on around the world, “so let’s take this historic win today and enjoy it.”

“My heart swells,” actor and “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast host Alyssa Milano wrote of the news.

“Star Trek” alum George Takei called Jackson’s confirmation “well deserved, and well past time.”

Congratulation to JUSTICE Ketanji Brown Jackson on her elevation to the nation’s highest court. Well deserved, and well past time. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 7, 2022

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi dubbed it a “proud day,” while “Frozen’s” Josh Gad called it an “absolutely historic day.”

✨ Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ✨



History is made! What a proud day for our country. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 7, 2022

“Welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson!” Elijah Wood tweeted to his more than 970,000 followers, congratulating the future justice on her “incredible historic confirmation” before she succeeds the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.