‘Dancing With the Stars’ to move to Disney+

Disney announced that “Dancing With the Stars” series would be moving to its streaming service, Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

The entertainment company that the series ranked within the top five unscripted series for adults between the ages of 18 and 49 years old for its fall 2021 run.

The celebrity dancing TV series will be a part of Disney+’s The Disney Bundle package, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Other Disney+ films that are a part of that package include “The Mandalorian,” “Turning Red,” “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” and Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

Dana Walden, Walt Disney Television’s chairman of entertainment, said that they wanted to “introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans” by adding it specifically to their streaming service.

The development comes as networks and media companies seek to increase subscriptions to their streaming platforms and reach a wider audience.