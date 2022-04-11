Kevin Bacon’s band the Bacon Brothers performs pop-up Ukraine benefit concert in DC

SPOTTED: Kevin Bacon getting “Footloose” for Ukraine — raising money to support the country with a surprise performance in Washington.

The “Patriots Day” actor and his band, the Bacon Brothers, jammed during a Sunday pop-up concert at Dacha Beer Garden in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood that he had teased just hours earlier.

The 63-year-old performer had said that he had heard about the popular Washington spot’s fundraising efforts that it began shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Dacha, which has several Ukrainian employees, has raised more than $21,000 by selling wristbands that give happy hour pricing to customers, with all proceeds going to relief efforts.

Bacon told the crowd of several hundred gathered that he and his brother, Michael Bacon, who make up the singing duo, “heard about what you guys were doing” and “thought we’d come by and say thank you.”

ITK hears in addition to playing “Footloose,” the Bacon siblings performed the 1971 Bob Dylan song “I Shall be Released.”

The event raised more than $6,000 in additional money for Ukraine aid.