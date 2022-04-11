Kelsea Ballerini to co-host CMT Music Awards virtually after COVID diagnosis

Singer Kelsea Ballerini will host tonight’s Country Music Television Awards virtually after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The “Half of My Hometown” singer revealed her diagnosis in a video shared to her Instagram earlier Monday.

“A couple days ago I tested positive for COVID,” she told her 2.7 million followers. “And the CMT Awards are tonight. So unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore.”

Despite being “devastated” and “gutted” that she cannot co-host the awards show in person, Ballerini will still be able to carry out her hosting duties and perform remotely

“It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best,” she said, adding that part of the CMT set has been brought into her home.

Co-host Anthony Mackie will now be joined on stage by country singer Kane Brown. Brown is the most-nominated performer of the show, followed closely by Ballerini, notes Billboard.