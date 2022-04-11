Britney Spears says she’s ‘having a baby’ after forced IUD under conservatorship

Britney Spears says she is “having a baby” after claiming she was forced to use an IUD to prevent pregnancy while under her 13-year conservatorship.

The “Toxic” singer revealed her baby news in a Monday Instagram post, saying she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight.

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly’”, Spears wrote to her more than 40 million followers of her longtime partner, Sam Asghari. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Last year, Spears told a Los Angeles judge that the more than decadelong conservatorship headed up by her father, Jamie Spears, was “abusive.”

Spears, 40, claimed that because of the legal arrangement, which was put in place following public mental health struggles, she was not allowed to marry Asghari. She also told the court that she was required to wear an IUD to prevent pregnancy.

“I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children,” Spears, a mother to two teenage sons, said at the time. “So basically this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life.”

A judge ended Spears’s conservatorship last November.

In her Monday post, Spears revealed that in the past, she suffered from perinatal depression, which can occur during or following pregnancy.

Calling the depressive disorder “absolutely horrible,” Spears wrote that the subject was long considered taboo.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then,” she said.

“Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday,” Spears said.

She expressed gratitude that “we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret” any longer, saying she planned on practicing daily yoga and “spreading lots of joy and love.”