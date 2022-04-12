Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67, according to a statement from the comedian’s family posted on his Twitter account.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum’s death followed a “long illness,” a Tuesday statement said.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” his family wrote.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the statement said.

A representative for Gottfried didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

Known for his distinctive speaking voice, the longtime comic and “Problem Child” actor appeared in 2014 as a contestant on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” hosted by then-New York developer Donald Trump.

Gottfried said in a 2018 interview that had he known during his “Apprentice” days that Trump would later become president, he “would have been a lot friendlier” to him.

“Maybe this guy being president would put me in the Cabinet or give me some job title at the White House,” Gottfried said.

Several prominent comedians have died in recent months, including “Full House” star Bob Saget — the 65-year-old performer suffered head trauma in an accident in an Orlando hotel room in January. Louie Anderson also died in January following a cancer battle, while Norm Macdonald died last September after a private leukemia diagnosis.