Obama doesn’t miss ‘hoopla’ of being president

Former President Obama says that while there are some aspects of being commander in chief he misses, he doesn’t pine for the “hoopla” that comes with the job.

“There’s nothing that compares to the privilege and the honor of serving the American people in the highest office in the land,” Obama told Al Roker when asked Wednesday how life had changed since he left office in 2017. The 44th president appeared on NBC’s “Today” show to promote his new Netflix series, “Our Great National Parks.”

“There are times when I miss the work. I don’t miss the hoopla though,” Obama, 60, said. “And we’re finding we can be really productive, contributing citizens in all kinds of other ways.”

Obama also opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, after sharing last month that he had tested positive.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I was fortunate that I did not get it until I had been vaccinated, I had been boosted, and I barely had symptoms.”

The former president also appeared to make a birther conspiracy-related quip while participating in a scavenger hunt at Great Falls Park in Virginia with a group of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

While discussing migration with the kids, Obama mentioned his childhood growing up in Hawaii.

After a young girl raised her hand and asked if he was from the Aloha State, Obama replied, “I was born in Hawaii, yeah.”

The girl then told him that Hawaii begins with the letter “h.”

“You know more than some people about where I was born,” Obama said, before flashing a grin.

Obama explained his aim with the Netflix series he narrated and executive produced, telling Roker, “I’m hoping that we’re going to learn something not just about how to maintain national parks, but why it’s so important to deal with issues like climate change that threaten the entire planet.”