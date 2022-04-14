Frank Langella fired from Netflix series

A Netflix series is reportedly cutting ties with actor Frank Langella following a misconduct investigation.

The 84-year-old “Frost/Nixon” performer was fired from “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Deadline first reported Wednesday.

Netflix declined to comment to ITK.

The Academy Award-nominated star was involved in “unacceptable conduct on set” during production of the limited series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s short story, according to Deadline. A source confirmed the report to ITK.

A representative for Langella couldn’t be reached.

Another actor is poised to replace Langella and reshoot parts of the eight-episode series, which is currently filming.