Frank Langella fired from Netflix series
A Netflix series is reportedly cutting ties with actor Frank Langella following a misconduct investigation.
The 84-year-old “Frost/Nixon” performer was fired from “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Deadline first reported Wednesday.
Netflix declined to comment to ITK.
The Academy Award-nominated star was involved in “unacceptable conduct on set” during production of the limited series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s short story, according to Deadline. A source confirmed the report to ITK.
A representative for Langella couldn’t be reached.
Another actor is poised to replace Langella and reshoot parts of the eight-episode series, which is currently filming.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.