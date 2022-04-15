trending:

White House Easter Egg Roll to focus on schools

by Judy Kurtz - 04/15/22 9:45 AM ET
Greg Nash

This year’s White House Easter Egg Roll will encourage kids to get “eggucated,” with a school-focused theme.

First lady Jill Biden, a community college professor, created the theme for Monday’s event, which typically draws thousands of families to the South Lawn.

For the “EGGucation!” theme, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. will be “transformed into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy,” the White House said in a Friday announcement.

It’s the first time the springtime tradition — which dates back to 1878 — will be held with President Biden in office. The Easter Egg Roll was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The egg-filled bash will include odes to some hallmarks of academic life: a reading nook, a talent show, a school house activity area, a field trip to the farm and picture day activity and a cafetorium.

A physical “EGGucation” zone will allow children to “hop, bounce, kick, run, and throw their way through the South Lawn’s ‘egg-citing’ obstacle course and favorite school yard activities,” the White House said.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, singer Sofia Carson and radio personality Tommy McFly will all make appearances, as well as players from D.C.-area sports teams, including the Washington Commanders, DC United and Washington Spirit.

Costumed characters will also be heavily featured: Snoopy, Cookie Monster and Rosita from “Sesame Street,” the Washington Nationals’s racing presidents, Doc McStuffins, the Cat in the Hat, and Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe and Swoop, the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, among others.

The White House estimated that approximately 30,000 visitors will take part in this year’s Easter Egg Roll.

