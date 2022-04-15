John Legend issues endorsements in half a dozen DA races across the country

John Legend is using his voice to get the word out about his picks in “crucial” district attorney races across the country.

This midterm election year is one filled with “thousands of races” around the nation, the “All of Me” singer wrote to his nearly 14 million Twitter followers earlier this week.

“District Attorney elections are crucial to improving our criminal legal system,” Legend wrote on Wednesday, before listing races in Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon and California that he said he was “paying close attention to.”

The 43-year-old Grammy Award winner named six candidates that he was endorsing, including Democrats Satana Deberry in Durham County, N.C., and Diana Becton in Contra Costa County, Calif, among others.

Legend also backed San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin (D), who is facing a recall election — critics have questioned his commitment to public safety.

“I endorsed Chesa for DA when he ran for election, and I support him now,” Legend said.

Legend has been a longtime supporter of Democrats. In 2019, he and wife Chrissy Teigen blasted then-President Trump while speaking at a House Democratic retreat. The entertainer also performed at President Biden’s prime-time inaugural concert last year.