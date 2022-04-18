Hop the presses: Easter Bunny greets White House reporters

SPOTTED: A cotton-tailed visitor momentarily taking on the hare-y job of White House press secretary, as the Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance Monday in the briefing room.

Moments into the start of the White House’s daily press briefing, the vest-sporting rabbit took to the podium typically occupied by press secretary Jen Psaki.

A few groans were heard from the press corps at the sight of the guest speaker, who earlier in the day was seen alongside President Biden and Jill Biden at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Carrying a briefing binder emblazoned with a carrot, the Easter Bunny didn’t speak before Psaki made her entrance.

“No more bunny business,” Psaki cracked, before adding, “That’s the line we worked on. Do you guys like it?”

“Are there sticks and carrots?” NBC News’s Kelly O’Donnell quipped back to Psaki.

“Oh, Kelly — coming with the fire today,” Psaki replied with a grin, before the Easter Bunny hopped off with a wave and exited the briefing.