Harris to officiate wedding of New Mexico governor

Vice President Harris will officiate the wedding of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) and her fiancé in Washington next month, according to a spokesman for the governor.

Lujan Grisham will marry her fiancé, Manny Cordova, at a small ceremony after the two were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has been together since 2012, according to a statement provided by Lujan Grisham’s spokesman.

“We’re delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends,” Lujan Grisham and Cordova said in the statement. “Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage.”

The couple said they also intend to celebrate their nuptials in Santa Fe with an event for friends and family.

The White House did not immediately provide any additional details about plans for the ceremony.

Lujan Grisham lost her first husband, Gregory Grisham, to a brain aneurysm in 2004.

Lujan Grisham served in Congress before successfully running for governor in 2018. She is currently running for reelection.

The May ceremony involving Harris won’t be the only wedding that the Biden administration is involved in this year. The East Wing recently said that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to host a wedding reception at the White House for their granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiancé when they wed in November.