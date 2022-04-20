Congressional Soccer Match to take place next week with embassy staff, soccer stars

The annual Congressional Soccer Match is set to return next week after a two year absence owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eighth annual soccer match will be held this year, when it will take place for the first time since 2019.

The match will be held on April 27 and will be hosted by the U.S. Soccer Foundation at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

It will see Democrats and Republicans face off against each other along with former professional soccer players and embassy representatives.

The event benefits the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which said in a statement that it “showcases the power of sport to bring everyone together in support of one cause – using soccer to improve children’s lives on and off the pitch.”

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the U.S. Soccer Foundation said, “We are very excited to bring back the Congressional Soccer Match this year after it was postponed during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The statement added, “we are looking forward to a great event where people from DC and around the country come together to support life-changing programs for children in underserved communities.”

The tournament, which has been held since 2013, has seen Democrats beat their Republican counterparts in four out of the six matches so far. Republicans most recently won the match in 2019.

The match will be preceded by a tournament for people who work in D.C. embassies, and will be followed by a staffer tournament.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. It will also include a pregame procession with members of Congress and sport stars.

Members of Congress who will participate include Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Blake Moore (R-Utah), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), David Valadao (R-Calif.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Updated at 12:23 p.m.