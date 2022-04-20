Serena Williams backs startup to close Black tech opportunity gap

Tennis star Serena Williams has teamed up with interviewing company Karat to back their Brilliant Black Minds program, which aims to help Black engineers advance in the tech industry.

“I have spent my career learning how to #practicelikeachampion. I’ve teamed up with the world’s largest interviewing company, @Karat, so YOU can do the same. Calling all Black software engineers… this #BrilliantBlackMinds movement is for you!!” Williams said in a tweet Tuesday.

Karat will give free coaching, interview practice and feedback to aspiring Black engineers through the program, according to a statement from the company.

The company said the investment from Williams is allowing them to open the opportunity to all current and future aspiring Black engineers who want assistance.

Karat is working to get 100,000 more Black tech engineers in the industry over the next ten years.

The company said Black engineers are currently only 5 percent of the tech industry. The group listed multiple roadblocks, including fewer professional connections and “structural inequities that delay early exposure to computer science.”

“The technology industry is focused on solving some of the world’s biggest challenges. My focus is ensuring the solutions to those challenges are developed by all of us,” said Williams.

“There has never been a shortage of brilliance in Black America; only limits to the access and opportunities extended to our community. That is why I am proud to team up with companies like Karat who are taking actionable steps to bring more diversity and equity to the industry, as well as call on others to be part of the change.”