Bill Murray movie shut down due to inappropriate behavior complaint against him: reports

by Sarah Polus - 04/23/22 10:33 PM ET
Filming on a Searchlight Pictures movie has reportedly been suspended over a complaint brought against actor Bill Murray.

Production on “Being Mortal” was suspended after an “inappropriate behavior” claim was filed against Murray, sources told The New York Times and Deadline.

Searchlight on Wednesday sent a letter to the film’s cast and crew announcing the suspension after a three-day investigation.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter obtained by the Times. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The film’s director and writer, comedian Aziz Ansari, and actor Seth Rogan, who was also set to appear in it, were not named in the complaint, according to Deadline.

“Being Mortal,” a film adaptation of the book “Being Mortal: Illness, Medicine and What Matters in the End,” began filming in Los Angeles several weeks ago, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Searchlight Pictures did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

The reported claim against Murray comes almost a year after his former co-star Lucy Liu said Murray verbally “attacked” her on the set of the 2000 movie “Charlie’s Angels.” She added that some of the language he allegedly used towards her was “inexcusable and unacceptable.”

