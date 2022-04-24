Megan Thee Stallion speaks out about 2020 shooting: ‘It shouldn’t have got this crazy’

Rapper Megan The Stallion spoke out publicly for the first time about the 2020 shooting incident allegedly involving fellow rapper Tory Lanez in an interview released Sunday, saying “it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The pop star, whose real name is Megan Pete, told “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King that she and Lanez got into an argument as they were leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Pete told King in the sitdown interview. “It shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The Houston, Tex.-based rapper said the argument with Toronto-based Lanez, whose real is name is Daystar Peterson, escalated after she left the vehicle.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” Pete said.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick,” she added. “I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

Pete, a five-time Grammy award winner, accused Peterson in 2020 of shooting her in the foot amid the argument, sparking a discussion about misogyny in the hip-hop industry.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Peterson with assault and weapons charges in connection with the incident.

Peterson, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is expected to go to trial later this year.