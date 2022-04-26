Celebrities react to Musk’s Twitter acquisition: ‘Best of luck’

News of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has reverberated across social media, and several A-listers have chimed in.

While some are praising the entrepreneur’s $44 billion acquisition deal, others are expressing disdain over Musk’s new role.

Marvel star Simu Lee criticized the purchase, suggesting it was a waste of money.

“Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?” he wrote.

Another actor, Jameela Jamil, has threatened to leave Twitter altogether after Musk expressed his desire to buy the platform as a way of protecting free speech.

“Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet,” the “The Good Place” actor wrote. “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

“Star Trek” actor George Takei said he would stay on Twitter despite his concerns, and called on others to do so as well.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he tweeted. “Should this place become more toxic, I pledge to strive even harder to lift up reason, science, compassion and the rule of law. The struggle against fascism, misinformation, and hate requires tough fighters. I hope you stay in the fight, right beside me.”

Social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul was among those celebrating Musk’s Twitter takeover, tweeting, “the left they will no longer have a platform to censor, hide, and manipulate the truth.”

He added, “love it. love Elon.”

Rapper Ice Cube also seemed pleased with the news.

“Free at last! [Elon Musk] take off my shadow ban homie,” he wrote.

Some stars took more light-hearted approaches with their reactions.

Before Musk’s bid was accepted, rapper Ice T joked, “It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol.”

Rapper Lil Nas X said Musk beat him to the punch.

“I can’t believe elon musk bought twitter before me,” he wrote. “my entire career has been in attempt to raise money to buy it.”

Kevin Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers musical group, questioned if Musk would finally give Twitter users the option to edit tweets.

Musk’s bid was accepted by Twitter on Monday after he revealed he had obtained commitments for financing.