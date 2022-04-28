James Corden to leave late-night show in 2023

Late-night host James Corden will leave “The Late Late Show” next year, the British comedian announced Thursday night during his telecast.

Corden’s tenure as the host of “The Late Late Show,” during which the program has become known for his popular “Carpool Karaoke” celebrity segment, among others, began in March of 2015 and will end after more than eight years.

Corden said he has extended his contract for the CBS show, which will now end in the summer of 2023.

“Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it — it has changed my life,” Corden told viewers.

“This will be my last year hosting the show. When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden also noted that leaving the show is the “hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, praised Corden as an industry disruptor.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” he said in a statement to The Hill.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show.'”