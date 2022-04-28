trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Corden to leave late-night show in 2023

by Sarah Polus - 04/28/22 9:00 PM ET
Getty Images

Late-night host James Corden will leave “The Late Late Show” next year, the British comedian announced Thursday night during his telecast.

Corden’s tenure as the host of “The Late Late Show,” during which the program has become known for his popular “Carpool Karaoke” celebrity segment, among others, began in March of 2015 and will end after more than eight years.

Corden said he has extended his contract for the CBS show, which will now end in the summer of 2023.

“Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it — it has changed my life,” Corden told viewers.

“This will be my last year hosting the show. When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden also noted that leaving the show is the “hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, praised Corden as an industry disruptor.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” he said in a statement to The Hill.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show.'”

Tags CBS CBS james corden James Corden James Corden late late show Late Late Show

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Greene offers bill to abolish Section ...
  2. McConnell overestimated number of GOP ...
  3. The latest on Johnny Depp vs. Amber ...
  4. Birx book: First meeting with Trump ...
  5. Trump said he’d be in White House ...
  6. Democrat admits ‘unparliamentary ...
  7. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  8. Conservative Catholic group calls ...
  9. Here are the 10 Republicans who voted ...
  10. Hoyer cites Cawthorn incident in ...
  11. Four Republicans, four Democrats vote ...
  12. ‘Ask me nicely’: Trump demanded ...
  13. George Will points to Hawley while ...
  14. Manchin said he’d caucus with GOP ...
  15. Biden’s planned ban on menthol ...
  16. Murkowski says she may lose to ...
  17. Informant in federal probe into Trump ...
  18. Brennan: Putin will threaten West ...
Load more

Video

See all Video