Sharon Osbourne says she’s taking off from work after Ozzy’s COVID diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne said in an interview aired Thursday that she would be taking off a week from work after revealing that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who has Parkinson’s, had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I can’t believe my luck that I’m missing — I’ve only been there three days,” Osbourne told “The Talk UK,” a show she recently started.

“I can’t believe it, three days, and I’m missing the show, but I will be back. I will. I know I will. It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week,” she added.

Osbourne said she had spoken to her husband, who is 73, and he is generally doing OK.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now,” she said.

She said the first thing she would do once she saw the former Black Sabbath frontman would be “hold him and kiss him with about three masks on, I think,” adding that her family was her life.

While the European Commission said earlier this week its European Union members would be moving away from the emergency phase of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. officials only conceded that the country was in a more “controlled” phase of the pandemic.

“We certainly cannot say the pandemic is over,” White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CBS News on Wednesday while clarifying remarks he made previously that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase” of the virus.

“It is not over,” Fauci stressed to CBS.