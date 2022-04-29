NBC unveils new studio on Capitol Hill

NBC News kicked off White House Correspondents Dinner weekend by unveiling a new studio on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.

Friday’s bash was attended by top NBC executives and journalists from across the network’s various news brands including MSNBC, CNBC and Peacock.

“For us this is a very special night. Today we begin to create, hopefully, history in this bureau for the news group,” Caeser Conde, president of NBC Universal News Group said during remarks at Friday night’s event. “We all like to think that news is important. But it certainly feels that it’s more consequential in recent times.”

The network’s top journalists dined on hors d’oeuvres and mingled inside a packed Washington bureau, where some 200 employees and guests of the media conglomerate gathered for a pre-White House Correspondents Dinner soiree.

Many remarked on how relieved they were to be attending pre-WHCA dinner events in person after two years on hiatus.

Proof of vaccination was required at Friday’s event. Many of those in attendance said they planned to attend Saturday’s dinner and post-party hosted by the network.

Spotted at Friday night’s event: Peter Alexander, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Tom Costello, Jonathan Lemire, Eugene Robinson and Symone Sanders.

Also, The Washington Post’s Phillip Rucker, ABC’s Jonathan Karl, CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter and State Department spokesperson Ned Price.