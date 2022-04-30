Celebrities party at #Righttobeararts gala after advocating on Capitol Hill

Celebrities and VIPs partied at the stylish and ultra modern Yotel and danced to KT Tunstall after a dayspent on Capital Hill meeting with lawmakers and their staff to advocate for funding small art programs.

The Creative Coalition’s #RightToBearArts gala dinner came roaring back Friday night after a two-year hiatus from in-person festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this year’s party, all attendees took mandatory rapid Covid tests before they could walk the purple carpet into the event. A few still opted to wear masks.

The Creative Coalition lobbies for funding to foster community arts programs.

“It’s kind of hard to immediately gauge the impact we had but I think the Congresspeople we saw were receptive,” actor Tim Daly, who is president of the Creative Coalition, told The Hill.

“Hopefully, we made an impression … we’ll see how it pans out.”

In addition to Daly (“Madame Secretary,” “Wings”) and Tunstall, this year’s 12-member Creative Coalition delegation included actor Ian Armitage (“Young Sheldon”); actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”), actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, producer Gloria Calderón Kellett (“One Day at a Time”), actress Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), actress Kyla Pratt (“Call Me Kat,” “The Proud Family”); actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and actor Mario Van Peebles (“A Million Little Things”).

With COVID-19 on the mind, several attendees shared their own pandemic experiences as they munched on roasted chicken and buttery whipped potatoes.

Tunstall, who was born in the United Kingdom but became an American citizen last year, entertained the crowd with her songs and sprinkled in a few pop covers.

She led the crowd in sing-a-longs of her hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.” With attendees on their feet for the latter, Tunstall performed an encore of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” but switched up the lyrics in the second verse to make it about going to the Capitol.

Tunstall arrived at the event wearing black high heels with gold studs as she walked the purple carpet. But later on in the evening they were gone, and she joked that she was going to sell the shoes because they were uncomfortable. “I hate them!” she told the crowd before her set.

After the official event was over, guests mingled around, sipping on wine and taking selfies with the celebs in attendance. A few lucky hotel guests managed to snag autographs and photos in the hotel lobby.