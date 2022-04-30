Voto Latino celebrates the fourth estate

Voto Latino on Friday celebrated diversity in media with a party in full view of original copies of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Voto Latino CEO María Teresa Kumar hosted the organization’s White House correspondents’ weekend party at the National Archives Museum, presenting an award to CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe, a Latino journalist who’s had continued success in radio, print and TV news.

Speaking before the nation’s founding documents, O’Keefe talked about the importance of diversity in media and remarked on Voto Latino Foundation’s non-partisan work in registering young people to vote.

“It was a really beautiful, fun night and so wonderful to see so many people I’ve only seen from a virtual distance for more than two years. It’s also really encouraging to meet younger or new people in the crowd who are just getting started in Washington, knowing that they too may one day soon be in bigger positions of influence and power,” O’Keefe told The Hill on Saturday.

In his speech, O’Keefe talked about the pride he feels seeing more and more Hispanics in various areas of political reporting.

The Washington Post’s Silvia Foster-Frau, CNN’s Maegan Vazquez and Fox News’ Jason Donner were among the many reporters in the room.

Political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, who on Tuesday was honored with the Herblock prize at the Library of Congress, was also in the crowd.

The mask-optional event required proof of vaccination to enter the museum’s main hall, which was decked out in Voto Latino’s red, white and blue branding.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was spotted chatting with Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Krutnes and New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D).

An array of Capitol Hill and administration officials were also in the room, including the White House’s Pili Tobar and Natalie Montelongo, Carlos Paz, the senior communications advisor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Vanessa Valdivia, communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).

Democratic strategists Chuck Rocha and Kristian Ramos were also in the crowd, as well as political consultants María Cardona and Karen Finney and former Clinton administration White House director of intergovernmental affairs Mickey Ibarra.

Kumar also awarded The Raben Group’s Estuardo Rodríguez for his efforts in putting the event together, as well as his longstanding efforts to promote Hispanic professionals in Washington.

Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano contributed.