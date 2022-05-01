CNN goes global to close out correspondents’ weekend

CNN’s top talent hosted journalists and political figures for the post-pandemic return of the cable network’s “Political Hangover” brunch to end White House correspondents’ weekend.

The brunch was held at AutoShop, a former body shop turned lofty event space in DC’s Union Market district.

The post-industrial brick and concrete building was decked out in an eclectic mix of decor symbolizing the network’s global reach, and matching the variety of local street foods from around the world offered to party-goers.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, Melanie Zanona, Priscilla Álvarez, Daniella Díaz, Melissa Macaya and Maegan Vázquez were among the network’s talent at the event.

Incoming CNN president Chris Licht, who starts his new job Monday, also mingled with guests.

The crowd included ROKK Solutions’ Ron Bonjean and his wife Sara, the White House’s Natalie Montelongo and two top Senate communications directors, Vanessa Valdivia with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif), and Katherine Schneider with Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.).

The hangover brunch lived up to its name with a bloody Mary station, as well as an Aperol Spritz bar and a coffee bar that served lattes decked out with the CNN logo.

Food choices included Union Market’s Peruvian Brothers and Ramen by Uzu.

Guests also lined up for Amezaiku – Japanese candy sculpting – by artist Candy5, who would turn pictures of guests’ pets into edible figurines.

The figurines soon became a must-have accessory for anyone in the room with a front jacket pocket, including Tapper, who proudly displayed likenesses of his dogs Winston and Clementine.