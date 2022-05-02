Here’s what to watch for this week in Depp-Heard trial

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to capture Hollywood’s attention as the divorced couple heads into the fourth week of a defamation trial in Fairfax, Va.

While the trial revolves around Heard’s 2018 op-ed about speaking up against sexual violence, with Depp claiming it harmed his reputation despite not being named, it has unfolded in a way that has exposed the brutal details of their rocky relationship.

For the past few weeks, Depp controlled the media’s attention with a lax attitude on the stand, laughing and making quips at Heard’s lawyers who questioned him. Audio backed by witnesses’ testimony depicted Heard as an abuser and Depp as a victim, not only of physical and mental abuse but of defamation, for which Depp is suing Heard for $50 million.

The spotlight this week will be on Heard, who countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him of harming her reputation by calling her a liar following her allegations of Depp’s abuse. Here’s what to expect from the trial this week.

Catching up on some of the last of Depp’s witnesses

Before Heard testifies, Depp’s witnesses are wrapping up his case, revealing both facets of the abuse Depp allegedly endured as well as how Heard’s allegations cost him his A-list status.

Major production companies refuse to book Depp, his manager Jack Whigham testified Monday, after Depp said last week that Disney and Warner Bros. cut ties with him in the fallout of the op-ed.

“After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film, which is what we normally would have been focused on,” Whigham said.

Depp’s relationship with Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise — most famous for Depp’s character Jack Sparrow — was unsalvageable despite Whigham’s efforts, according to his testimony.

And the severed relationship with the franchise cost Depp $22.5 million, according to Whigham, which is what he would’ve been paid by starring in the next film. Now, Disney is focusing on a female lead.

His longtime bodyguard Travis McGivern did not shy away — as Depp hasn’t either — from the fact that Depp enjoys smoking weed daily and has used cocaine a couple of times. Heard’s lawyers questioned Depp about his alleged abusive behavior while under the influence, but McGivern testified Depp is “chill” when he is high.

McGivern also testified that Heard punched Depp in the face, leaving a bruise. Previously, as part of Depp’s testimony, audio was released of Heard denying she punched him, saying instead that she only hit him.

“You didn’t get punched, you got hit. I’m sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f—— deck you. I f—— was hitting you,” Heard said in the audio recording.

Heard’s witnesses take the stand on Tuesday

Heard will not be the first witness on the stand to plead her case. Instead, clinical and forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes will take the stand Tuesday, sources familiar told The Hill, countering the forensic psychologist who testified on Depp’s behalf.

Hughes, cited as an expert in interpersonal violence, is expected to testify that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from Depp’s physical and mental abuse, including intimate partner violence and manipulation patterns.

This comes after Shannon Curry, hired by Depp, diagnosed Heard with two different personality disorders and said Heard does not have PTSD, after spending 12 hours with her. Hughes is expected to claim that Curry violated ethical principles and made Heard feel uncomfortable, sources told The Hill.

Heard is expected to testify later this week.

A rumored A-list slate of witnesses, including Elon Musk and James Franco, will not be testifying on behalf of Heard after all, as first reported by the New York Post.

The beginning of her testimony comes as Heard fired and replaced her crisis public relations team amid the trial, frustrated by negative headlines, according to the New York Post