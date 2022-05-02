Jimmy Kimmel becomes latest late-night host to catch COVID

Jimmy Kimmel says the “show must not go on” after testing positive for the coronavirus in a breakthrough case.

“Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to),” the ABC late-night TV host wrote to his nearly 12 million Twitter followers on Monday.

Kimmel, 54, said that his family was “feeling fine” and that he was “double vaxxed and boosted.”

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

Comic Mike Birbiglia will fill in for him on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he said.

Kimmel’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes less than two weeks after another late-night host announced he too had tested positive.

Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” canceled several shows after testing positive in late April. He’s poised to make his return to his CBS show on Monday.

Colbert had also nixed a scheduled trip to Washington to honor comedian Jon Stewart with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize last week, an event Kimmel attended.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers had a breakthrough coronavirus diagnosis in January, canceling his show for a week.