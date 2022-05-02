Hillary Clinton honors famous women from history with Met Gala dress

Hillary Clinton gave a subtle nod to influential women of the past with her gown at Monday night’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit.

The former secretary of State attended the annual black-tie fundraiser in a burgundy gown embroidered on the neckline and hem with the names of 60 women who have inspired her, including Harriet Tubman, Sacagawea, Eleanor Roosevelt and her mother, Dorothy Rodham.

“I said, ‘What about American women in the past who have inspired me?” Clinton said of the dress concept while speaking to Vanessa Hudgens and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles.

Ultimately, Clinton and designer Joseph Altuzarra decided to feature women who were deceased, as otherwise, “I would have filled the entire dress [with names],” she said.

Clinton’s gown was directly in keeping with the theme of the evening, “gilded glamour” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” as it pulled inspiration from a piece featured in the exhibit.

“It reflected Joseph’s interest in what were called friendship quilts, that women used to embroider sayings, or phrases or the names of families and friends,” Clinton said, noting she was excited to see the one on display inside the museum.

The Costume Institute’s exhibit will also feature jackets believed to be worn by former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Monday night’s Met Gala is the second volume of a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of American Fashion, the first part of which opened in September. It was Clinton’s first Met Gala attendance in 20 years.