NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for end to gun violence with Met Gala Iook

New York City Mayor Eric Adam (D) used his outfit at Monday night’s Met Gala to send a political message about gun violence.

Adams made his debut at the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit in a tuxedo by designer Laulu emblazoned with the slogan “End Gun Violence” on the back — a staple of his platform to reform the Big Apple.

“Bringing a little swagger back to the Met Gala!” Adams captioned a photo of his red carpet look on Twitter. “Honored to be here.”

Adams’s display makes him the latest political leader to use the event’s red carpet to make political statements.

At September’s installment, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made headlines when she showed up in a dress that read “Tax the Rich.” New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D), who has become known for her red-carpet political statements pieces, wore a gown in purple, white, and gold — colors associated with the suffrage movement — that read, “Equal Rights for Women” and “ERA Yes.”

Former Secretary of State and former New York Sen. Hillary Clinton (D) used the occasion Tuesday to honor women throughout history who have inspired her. She walked the red carpet in a burgundy gown embroidered with the names of 60 women, including Harriet Tubman and Clinton’s mother, Dorothy Rodham.