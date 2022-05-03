Drew Barrymore apologizes after calling Depp-Heard trial a ‘seven-layer dip of insanity’

Actress Drew Barrymore has issued an apology after referring to Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard as a “seven-layer dip of insanity.”

“Hi, it has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” Barrymore said in an Instagram post on Monday.

During an episode of her daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Barrymore expressed her thoughts on the Depp/Heard trail, calling it “a seven-layer dip of insanity,” according to Variety.

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” Barrymore said. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

Barrymore received swift backlash from fans for her comments on the matter.

The actress added that she hopes to become a more thoughtful person moving forward, noting that she will “grow” and “change” from this incident.

“I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it…And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me,” Barrymore concluded. “Thank you.”

The comment come as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 that detailed her abusive relationship with the actor, who was not specifically named in the piece.