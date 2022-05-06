trending:

Prince Harry, Meghan to attend queen’s jubilee next month

by Judy Kurtz - 05/06/22 11:17 AM ET
FILE – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday, April 14, 2022 on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a celebration honoring Queen Elizabeth II in England next month.

The couple and their young children, Archie and Lilibet, will be among the revelers at a massive event marking the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple told ITK on Friday.

The pair, who wed in 2018, stepped down as full-time working members of the royal family and moved to California in early 2020.

Last year, they ignited a media firestorm when they said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that racism played a role in their decision to step back from their senior positions in the royal family.

The announcement that Harry and the former “Suits” star would attend his 96-year-old grandmother’s jubilee came shortly after reports that they weren’t among those invited to join Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at a parade tied to the event.

Only members of the royal family carrying out official duties would be included in the traditional balcony appearance during the Trooping the Colour parade, CNN reported, citing a royal spokesperson.

