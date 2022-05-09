‘Late Show’ pauses production after Colbert shows COVID-19 symptoms

“The Late Show” announced Monday afternoon that it will pause production due to host Stephen Colbert showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Colbert tested positive for the coronavirus last month but returned to the CBS series last week.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days,” the late-night show tweeted from its official account on Monday.

Colbert responded to the tweet, saying, “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

On the “Late Show” episode that aired Friday, he said, “I’m glad to be feeling healthy after my tussle with COVID a couple of weeks ago. It’s got a long tail on it. But the virus is still out there.”

“Case in point,” Colbert added, referring to his absent bandleader, “Jon Batiste is not here tonight because he caught the COVID. We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery. We love you, Jon.”