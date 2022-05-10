Valerie Biden Owens says Meghan would be ‘good’ presidential candidate

Valerie Biden Owens says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could go from Buckingham Palace to the White House, making for a good future presidential hopeful.

Asked Tuesday during an interview on “Good Morning Britain” if the California-born former “Suits” star would make a “good potential candidate” for president, President Biden’s sister replied, “Yes, perhaps. Of course she will.”

“It’s wonderful to have women in politics,” Owens, who ran Biden’s Senate campaigns and served as a senior adviser on his presidential campaign, said.

'Of course she will!'



Joe Biden's sister and close advisor says Meghan Markle would 'make a good potential candidate' as the future US president. pic.twitter.com/2wWxI9yj4R — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 10, 2022

“The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work. A better point of view, a different point of view,” she added.

“We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party,” Owens, 76, said.

A spokesperson for Meghan didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment about Owens’s remarks.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, have increasingly dipped their toes in the political waters since stepping down as full-time working members of Britain’s royal family and moving to California in 2020.

Last year, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) revealed that the 40-year-old mother of two personally called her and several other GOP lawmakers to advocate for paid family leave.

In an interview last November, Meghan described her push for paid family leave as non-political.

“I mean paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue,” she said at the time.

“I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue,” Meghan said.

This story was updated at 11:54 a.m.