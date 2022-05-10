Howard Stern on abortion: I miss Republicans who ‘didn’t want to invade your private life’

Howard Stern is blasting Republicans ahead of the Supreme Court’s expected decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion, saying they’ve “gone rogue and completely unhinged.”

“I think the whole thing is maddening,” the SiriusXM host said Tuesday while discussing the leaked draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I wish, like, the Republicans would go back to being old-school Republicans, where they didn’t want to invade your private life,” Stern, 68, said on his eponymous radio show. “They were kind of a laissez-faire party, and then some of their views on the economy were good. But they’ve gone rogue and completely unhinged, and they latched on to the religious right agenda.

“And then it’s a weird agenda,” added Stern, who supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and President Biden in the 2020 White House race.

“They cut school funding, they cut welfare, they cut social services — but they want to give you more unwanted children, and there’s no money to take care of these unwanted children, and they’re a mess,” Stern said of Republican lawmakers.

Stern’s comments came a day after he railed against Roe v. Wade’s potential demise, delivering an impassioned defense of abortion rights.

“Can you imagine 630,000 to 863,000 children being born a year who are going to be put in the foster care system, in orphanages?” Stern said on his Monday show.

“The Supreme Court is not going to take care of them. [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)] is not going to take care of them. No one in the Republican Party is going to take care of them. [Former President] Trump ain’t going to take care of them,” Stern said, noting one of his daughters worked in the foster care system for many years.

Nearly 630,000 abortions were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019.

“I don’t know their game plan in life,” he said of the Supreme Court, “but according to them, it’s just beautiful to be born into a loveless world.”