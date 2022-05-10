Paris Hilton visits White House, Congress to discuss care at children’s residential facilities

Paris Hilton is back in the nation’s capital — making a return visit with stops at the Capitol and the White House.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tweeted a photo of himself Tuesday posing alongside the former reality TV star.

Met w Paris Hilton to discuss how we can stop abuse of children in residential care facilities pic.twitter.com/OBlhTQWwQa — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 10, 2022

A Grassley spokesman told ITK that the lawmaker supports Hilton’s legislative efforts “to stop abuse at facilities that care for youth.”

ITK hears the meeting between the unlikely duo was “genial” and “went well.”

Hilton, 41, was also seen earlier in the day sporting sunglasses and a black suit while entering the West Wing. Neither the White House nor Hilton’s reps returned a request for comment about her schedule in Washington, D.C.

The Hollywood celeb made a splash at the Capitol last October when she spoke out in support of legislation aimed at establishing a bill of rights for teenagers in congregate care facilities.

The Hilton Hotels heiress has detailed her experience as a teenager at a Utah boarding school, where she said she was physically and mentally abused by staff.