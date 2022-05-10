trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Cromwell superglues his hand to Manhattan Starbucks in PETA protest of vegan milk upcharges

by Judy Kurtz - 05/10/22 3:29 PM ET
PETA

James Cromwell is leading a sticky Starbucks protest — briefly supergluing his hand to one of the coffee shop’s counters in a demonstration against vegan milk upcharges.

The “Succession” actor and longtime animal rights activist was seen in a video provided by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sitting atop the counter at a Manhattan Starbucks on Tuesday while railing against the company for charging extra for non-dairy milk options in its drinks.

“Starbucks claims that it wants to be more sustainable, but it discourages customers from choosing sustainable products,” Cromwell — sporting a shirt with the message “Free the Animals” — exclaimed as part of the planned protest.

“My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks,” the 82-year-old performer said in a statement.

“We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan upcharge,” Cromwell added.

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

Cromwell was seen working to remove his glued hand from the countertop as police arrived, before he exited the café.

Tags PETA Starbucks succession Vegan milk

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Republican lawmaker announces ...
  2. Biden on Rick Scott: ‘I think the ...
  3. UN receiving ...
  4. Esper says Trump wanted to reactivate ...
  5. McConnell tamps down chance abortion ...
  6. Hawley introducing measure to strip ...
  7. Former national security officials ...
  8. Musk says he’d reverse Trump’s ...
  9. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  10. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  11. China ‘learning lessons’ from ...
  12. Esper says he wouldn’t vote for ...
  13. Senate passes security bill for ...
  14. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  15. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  16. Casey says he will support ...
  17. First UFO hearing in years set for ...
  18. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
Load more

Video

See all Video