James Cromwell superglues his hand to Manhattan Starbucks in PETA protest of vegan milk upcharges

James Cromwell is leading a sticky Starbucks protest — briefly supergluing his hand to one of the coffee shop’s counters in a demonstration against vegan milk upcharges.

The “Succession” actor and longtime animal rights activist was seen in a video provided by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sitting atop the counter at a Manhattan Starbucks on Tuesday while railing against the company for charging extra for non-dairy milk options in its drinks.

“Starbucks claims that it wants to be more sustainable, but it discourages customers from choosing sustainable products,” Cromwell — sporting a shirt with the message “Free the Animals” — exclaimed as part of the planned protest.

“My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks,” the 82-year-old performer said in a statement.

“We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan upcharge,” Cromwell added.

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

Cromwell was seen working to remove his glued hand from the countertop as police arrived, before he exited the café.