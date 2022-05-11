Psaki names the funniest question she got as Biden’s press secretary

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says one of the funniest moments for her in the briefing room came courtesy of a reporter asking a macabre, canine-related question.

“Someone once asked me if I would commit not to euthanize the dog — as in the president’s dog,” Psaki recently recalled to ITK, when asked to name her most LOL-worthy memory as the administration’s spokeswoman.

“I don’t know if it was a serious question from that person,” she added. “It may have been.”

Psaki, who has had the role of press secretary since President Biden took office, is leaving the job on Friday. Karine Jean-Pierre, currently the principal deputy press secretary, is poised to replace her in the position.

The morbid inquiry that stuck out in Psaki’s mind about Biden’s dog Major came last year during a White House press briefing in March that followed a report of a biting incident involving the German shepherd.

Psaki said then that the dog was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury” and that Major was “still getting acclimated” after moving into the White House. Psaki was asked if she could “reassure the public” that Major wouldn’t be put down after the snipping snafu.

“Every now and then, there’s a humorous question that you go back into your office and laugh about,” Psaki told ITK with a grin. “But we have a good time. There are funny things that happen every day.”

Psaki’s tenure seems to have outlasted Major’s daily presence at the White House — after an additional biting incident last year, the president and Jill Biden decided to have the furry first family member stay with friends in a what a spokesman called a “quieter environment” than 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.