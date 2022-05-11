What the Fox Sports deal means for Tom Brady’s future

Reports this week that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady plans to join Fox Sports to be its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends sent shockwaves around the sports world.

Fox Sports announced the signing on Tuesday, saying that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will also serve as an ambassador for the network’s sports coverage. Brady will join play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt as the Fox’s new A team broadcasting duo.

Here’s what the deal means for Brady’s future:

Big paycheck increase

The New York Post reported that the 44-year-old quarterback inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports, making it one of the most lucrative sports deals in recent history.

ESPN noted that Brady, who’s entering his 23rd season in the NFL, has made up over $302 million throughout his playing career, and is set to make up $15 million this season.

Brady is following the path of NFL quarterbacks such as Tony Romo and Drew Brees, who entered the TV booth after their playing careers were over.

Romo, the former star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and current NFL on CBS color analyst, gained widespread acclaim for his analysis during games when started in 2017. Romo signed a contract in 2020 that pays him about $18 million a year.

“Interesting to see so many people hating on Tom Brady’s Fox Deal,” Tennesse Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan wrote in a tweet, referring to the criticism of Brady receiving a massive contract from the network. “He’s the Goat of all Goats, he deserves every dollar.”

Not his only post-playing plan

Brady has been planning out his future outside of the gridiron in the past few years including creating his own production company, 199 Productions, and his own NFT (non-fungible tokens) platform called Autograph.

199 Productions, a reference to Brady’s spot in the 2000 NFL draft, recently produced a documentary called, “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” a documentary that aired on ESPN’s subscription streaming service, ESPN+.

Brady’s production company is also co-producing “80 for Brady,” a film starring Hollywood icons Jane Fonda, Sally Fields, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, based on a true story of elderly Patriots fans who take a road trip to Super Bowl LII, according to People.com.

Autograph, which raised $170 million from investments, has worked with star athletes such as New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Tennis star Coco Guaff, and Pheonix Suns guard Devin Booker to launch their own NFT collections.

Brady also launch his own lifestyle brand called “Brady Brand” earlier in January, where he sells male sportswear and clothing.

Still focused on the playing field

In a short tweet, Brady expressed his excitement about his future post-retirement gig. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG,” Brady said.

Brady, regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, initially retired from the NFL in February, only to return a month later saying that he still has “unfished business” to handle in the league.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” Brady said in his statement. “Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady is entering his 23rd season in the league with a new head coach, as Bruce Arians stepped down from his role as Buccaneers head coach in March. Former New York Jets head coach and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over, NFL Media reported.

The Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in 2020, also saw key players such as tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown leave the team, however the Bucs remain among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Changing landscape for top announcing teams

The Brady announcement comes two months after Fox Sports lost veteran broadcasters Joe Buck and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to ESPN, where the popular duo is set to call Monday Night Football games for the network for the next five seasons.

Aikman and Buck spent twenty seasons as the network’s top NFL broadcasting duo, calling six Super Bowls during that span. The duo replaced the legendary broadcasting duo of John Madden and Pat Summerall.

NBC has also made a major change in its key Sunday Night Football slot, with longtime broadcaster Mike Tirico replacing legendary announcer Al Michaels alongside Chris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark replacing sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya.