‘Golden Girls’ items to be auctioned off by Betty White estate

The estate of late actress Betty White is planning to auction off items from her time on the hit series “Golden Girls.”

More than 1,500 lots belonging to the comedic star will be up for grabs by Julien’s Auctions.

“‘Property From The Life and Career of Betty White’ is an exclusive presentation and celebration of the legendary actress and cultural icon’s extraordinary life and eight decade spanning career taking place live in a three-day auction event,” the auction house wrote.

The auction, which will feature items from White’s two California homes, will begin online and in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 23. Awards, scripts, furnishings, artwork, jewelry, household and personal items, and wardrobe and items from White’s TV days will be for sale

White’s diamond set wedding band from her 1963 wedding to Allen Ludden, “The Golden Girls” pilot first draft script, read by White when considering taking the part of Rose, and White’s original director chair from “The Golden Girls” set are among the pieces to be auctioned off.

The beloved actress died in late December, just weeks short of her 100th birthday.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again,” White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said at the time.