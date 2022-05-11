trending:

Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

by Sarah Polus - 05/11/22 9:47 PM ET
Andy Dick attends the world premiere of “Zoolander 2” at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested on felony sexual battery on Wednesday in California, multiple outlets report.

Dick was taken into custody in Orange County, Calif., after a man claimed he was assaulted at an RV campground where Dick was reportedly living. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital for an exam, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Rolling Stone.

The incident involving the former “The Andy Dick Show” host was reportedly filmed on a live YouTube video from the RV campground.

Dick is being held on $25,000 bail, according to Deadline.

Dick’s arrest follows his prior arrests in November and June, for felony domestic violence and suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, respectively. He also faces charges related to drug possession, groping and more, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Hill has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

